☀️ Morning digest November 7
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu, is paying a working visit to China from November 5-7.
- Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc on November 6 morning reported to the National Assembly that the country's credit rating benefited from a positive outlook from international communities, resulting in an upgrade to “prosperous and stable” or BB levels. The rating helps build investor confidence in Vietnam.
- A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan attended the Defence & Security 2023 show that opened in Thailand on November 6, with over 500 leading defence manufacturers from 45 countries globally taking part.
- The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Vietnam on November 6 held an event highlighting contributions of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) in Vietnam and the world.
Speaking at the event, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy said, founded in 1974, the SFD is a financial institution of the Saudi Arabian government that has played a significant role in providing funding for development projects in developing countries. It has so far funded over 800 projects and development programmes across various fields in 100 countries. Read full story
- A delegation from the Montgomery County in Maryland State of the US and the Vietnam - US Business Council paid a working visit to Dong Nai to explore investment and cooperation opportunities in the southern locality.
- The launch of the Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network was big, but just the starting point of the country's ambition to stay at the forefront of the global chip supply chain.
"Vietnam will train 50,000 engineers between now and 2030 to embed itself further into the global chip supply chain," said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung at the launching event. Read full story
- The Ministry of Transport has freshly approved a project for developing waterway corridors and logistics in the southern region, which is worth nearly 3.9 trillion VND (163.34 million USD) funded by the World Bank (WB).
Duong Thanh Hung, head of the Waterway Project Management Board, told the Vietnam News Agency that it is an important and urgent project, aiming to improve the infrastructure system and reduce congestion, accidents, and the cost of transporting goods by waterway through renovating and upgrading the East-West transport corridor connecting the Mekong Delta region, and improving the North-South transport corridor connecting the southeast region with the Cai Mep Thi Vai port cluster./. Read full story
- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu, is paying a working visit to China from November 5-7.
At the talks between the CPV delegation and the CPC delegation. (Photo: VNA)On November 6, the CPV delegation held talks with Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Commission for Discipline Inspection. Read full story
- Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc on November 6 morning reported to the National Assembly that the country's credit rating benefited from a positive outlook from international communities, resulting in an upgrade to “prosperous and stable” or BB levels. The rating helps build investor confidence in Vietnam.
Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc (Photo: VNA)Answering questions from National Assembly (NA) deputies, the minister said in his working session with S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service during his recent working trip to the US, the rating companies hailed the Vietnamese financial market, and encouraged businesses to invest in Vietnam for dynamic growth. Read full story
- A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan attended the Defence & Security 2023 show that opened in Thailand on November 6, with over 500 leading defence manufacturers from 45 countries globally taking part.
At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)The Vietnamese stall, run by military-run telecom provider Viettel, covers nearly 100sq.m and displays 60 product categories in the form of models and videos, including communications, electronic warfare, simulation models, optoelectronics, radar, command and control, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and 5G private network. Read full story
- The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Vietnam on November 6 held an event highlighting contributions of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) in Vietnam and the world.
Speaking at the event, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy said, founded in 1974, the SFD is a financial institution of the Saudi Arabian government that has played a significant role in providing funding for development projects in developing countries. It has so far funded over 800 projects and development programmes across various fields in 100 countries. Read full story
- A delegation from the Montgomery County in Maryland State of the US and the Vietnam - US Business Council paid a working visit to Dong Nai to explore investment and cooperation opportunities in the southern locality.
Participants at the working session on November 6. (Photo: VNA)During a working session with local officials on November 6, Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive said the US region and businesses want to set up bilateral relations with Dong Nai. Read full story
- The launch of the Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network was big, but just the starting point of the country's ambition to stay at the forefront of the global chip supply chain.
"Vietnam will train 50,000 engineers between now and 2030 to embed itself further into the global chip supply chain," said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung at the launching event. Read full story
- The Ministry of Transport has freshly approved a project for developing waterway corridors and logistics in the southern region, which is worth nearly 3.9 trillion VND (163.34 million USD) funded by the World Bank (WB).
Duong Thanh Hung, head of the Waterway Project Management Board, told the Vietnam News Agency that it is an important and urgent project, aiming to improve the infrastructure system and reduce congestion, accidents, and the cost of transporting goods by waterway through renovating and upgrading the East-West transport corridor connecting the Mekong Delta region, and improving the North-South transport corridor connecting the southeast region with the Cai Mep Thi Vai port cluster./. Read full story