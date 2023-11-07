Politics CPV delegation pays working visit to China A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu, is paying a working visit to China from November 5-7.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City strengthens relations with Japan’s Osaka prefecture Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung on November 6 received a delegation of the Friendship Parliamentarians’ Association of Japan’s Osaka prefecture led by its Chairman Wada Kenji.

Politics Deputy PM hails Chinese solar panel maker's investment expansion plan Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has praised China's leading solar panel maker, Trina Solar Group, for its investment expansion plan in Thai Nguyen province, which will increase the group's total investment in Vietnam to nearly 900 million USD.