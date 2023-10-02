☀️ Morning digest October 2
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has required utmost efforts to fulfil to the highest possible level the targets and tasks for 2023 while chairing the regular Government meeting for September and an online meeting between the Cabinet and localities on September 30.
He emphasised the need to strongly promote growth drivers, speed up industrial production development, especially the manufacturing-processing industry in the context of continued difficulties and challenges in the world situation as well as in the country. Read full story
- The Ministry of Transport said it has approved adjustments to the project reviewing, evaluating and recommending the results of research on planning for international airports of Da Nang, Cam Ranh and Phu Quoc for the 2021-2030 period with a vision toward 2050, and the planning scheme for Con Dao airport for the 2021-2030 period.
The project is included in Aus4Transport, a technical assistance programme for Vietnam’s transport sector using non-refundable aid from the Australian Government in the 2017-2021 period. Read full story
- The Central Committee of the Vietnam Association of the Elderly (VAE) held a ceremony to launch the Action Month for the Elderly 2023 in the central province of Ha Tinh on September 30.
At the event, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien affirmed the Party, State, and society pay special care for the elderly materially and spiritually. Read full story
- The People’s Committee of Cao Bang province on September 30 held a ceremony to launch a culture, sports, and tourism week and receive a certificate re-verifying Non Nuoc Cao Bang a UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark.
In 2018, the Non Nuoc Cao Bang geopark was recognised the Global Geopark. Read full story
- The Supreme People's Procuracy has prosecuted 38 individuals involving in the COVID-19 test kit overcharging at the Viet A Company.
They were prosecuted for “violating bidding regulations, causing serious consequences,” “asset embezzlement,” “receiving bribes” and “abusing position and power while performing duties.” Read full story
- The Hanoi Autumn Carnival took place in the pedestrian area around the Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi on the morning of October 1 as part of the ongoing Hanoi Autumn Festival. Read full story./.