Politics Vietnam, Mexico strengthen relations A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly led by Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong paid a working visit to Mexico from September 28 – 30.

Politics Front leader extends greetings to China on National Day President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has sent a letter of congratulations to Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning on the occasion of China's 74th National Day (October 1, 1949-2023).

Politics Vietnam's National Day marked in Netherlands, Belgium The Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands held a ceremony on September 29 to mark the 78th National Day of Vietnam, inviting 200 guests who are local officials, international diplomats and representatives from the Vietnamese community in the European country.