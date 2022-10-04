Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.



– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed that many major issues have been implemented for a long time but the results have not met expectations, thus requiring new resolve and new measures to address them at a different scale to meet the requirements of the new situation.

He made the remarks when addressing the opening of the sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on October 3. The Party leader said this plenum aims to scrutinise the study and implementation of key major contents and issues in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress. Read full story

– The Party Central Committee decided to expel Secretary of the Hai Duong Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Pham Xuan Thang from the Party during the first working day of its sixth plenum in Hanoi on October 3.

Based on suggestions from relevant agencies and the Politburo’s guideline on work arrangement for officials following discipline, the Part Central Committee also decided to relieve Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Thanh Phong, President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences Bui Nhat Quang and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc from their positions as members of the 13th Party Central Committee.Read full story



– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Park Noh-wan, in Hanoi on October 3.

The State leader commended the diplomat’s successful tenure and contributions to the two nations’ political trust and increasing cooperation across various fields, particularly in defence, security and economy. Read full story

– Foreign newspapers have highlighted Vietnam’s impressive success after the World Bank (WB) forecast that its economy will lead Asia with a growth rate of 7.2% this year, up from the previous forecast of 5.3% in April.

According to WB experts, Vietnam’s success is the result of effective COVID-19 prevention measures, demographical advantages and a privileged position in the regional and global economic structure. Read full story



– A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam attended the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP)’s workshop with the theme of developing politics in Asia via political parties, which was held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, from September 28-30.

The workshop looked to enhance cooperation among political parties for the sake of peace, security, prosperity and development in the region and the world.Read full story



– The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’ Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information has announced a list of 48 websites showing signs of law violations as of the end of the third quarter.Read full story



– The Ministry of Health has recommended people to follow six measures to protect themselves from monkeypox, as Vietnam announced the first case of the disease on October 3. Read full story



– The 3rd Vietnam-Laos culture-sport-tourism border exchange festival rounded off in the northwestern border province of Dien Bien on October 3.

At the closing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the ceremony, Nguyen Thi Hai Nhung, deputy head of the festival organising committee, said it is an event of political meaning that demonstrates the solidarity shared between the nations./.Read full story