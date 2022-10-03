Politics Party Central Committee urged to seek new measures for implementing major issues Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed that many major issues have been implemented for a long time but the results have not met expectations, thus requiring new resolve and new measures to address them at a different scale to meet the requirements of the new situation.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 3.

Politics Leaders send greetings to Germany over Unity Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent greetings to his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the 32nd German Unity Day (October 3, 1990-2022).

Politics NA leader requires accelerating ground clearance for Long Thanh airport project National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has urged the southern province of Dong Nai to continue to cooperate with the management board of Long Thanh International Airport project and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to accelerate ground clearance work so that construction of the project can start as scheduled.