President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts outgoing RoK ambassador
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Park Noh-wan, in Hanoi on October 3.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Park Noh-wan. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Park Noh-wan, in Hanoi on October 3.
The State leader commended the diplomat’s successful tenure and contributions to the two nations’ political trust and increasing cooperation across various fields, particularly in defence, security and economy.
With total registered investment of nearly 80 billion USD, the RoK leads the countries and territories investing in Vietnam. Trade between Vietnam and the RoK hit 78 billion USD last year. The bilateral labour cooperation has also achieved positive results as there are currently 48,000 Vietnamese guest workers in the RoK.
President Phuc took this occasion to thank the Korean Government and people for their donation of medical equipment and 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Vietnam given complicated developments of the pandemic. Many Korean firms, organisations and citizens also donated to Vietnam’s vaccine fund, he noted.
He said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the President, will present a Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State to the ambassador in honour of his contributions to promoting bilateral ties.
The President hoped the two nations will step up exchanges of visits at all levels, collaboration in trade-investment, and people-to-people exchanges this year in celebration of the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations, and believed that the bilateral cooperation will reap further successes.
Expressing his gratitude for the President's decision to award the Friendship Order, Park said the celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties was a chance for the two nations to foster collaboration in all sectors, especially trade, investment, power, climate change response, security and defence. Many more Korean investors are also eyeing opportunities in Vietnam, he added.
The ambassador also affirmed that, he will work to enhance the two countries’ ties regardless of his future positions./.