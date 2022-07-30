Business Hong Kong firms interest in Vietnamese gem market Businesses from Hong Kong (China) have expressed their interest in the Vietnamese gem market during their participation at the ongoing 38th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 8th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show.

Business Decreasing overseas demand affects export of forestry products The export value of forestry products in July dropped by 5.5% from the previous month to 1.41 billion USD, also down 1.6% from the same period last year, according to the Forestry Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Automobile sales down 42% on chip shortage The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) has announced that its members sold 25,159 vehicles in June, down 42% from May ending three consecutive months of gains. ​