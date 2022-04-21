☀️ Morning digest on April 21
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) receives Speaker of the Indian lower house Om Birla in Hanoi on April 20. (Photo: VNA)- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on April 20 received Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam. Read full story
- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi expressed their delight at the recent strides in the strategic partnership between the two countries during their phone talks on April 20. Read full story
US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper (Photo: VNA)- US Ambassador Marc Evans Knapper held his first press conference on April 20 since assuming the post in Vietnam, during which the diplomat said Vietnam is holding an increasingly important position in the region and the world, and the US wants to grasp every opportunity to join Vietnam as it looks to the future. Read full story
Officials mark the start of the Vietnam National Brand Week 2022 on April 20. (Photo: VNA)- The Vietnam National Brand Week 2002 kicked off in Hanoi on April 20 with a forum held to call for overseas Vietnamese (OV) entrepreneurs’ support for promoting Vietnamese goods and brands. Read full story
- Vietravel Airlines will open a new route linking Hanoi and the south central province of Binh Dinh’s Quy Nhon city, and reopen the route connecting the capital city and central Da Nang city from April 22 to meet travel demand on the Reunification Day and May Day holidays. Read full story
- The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho topped the country’s food safety rankings for agro-forestry-fishery products in 2021, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The city ranked first with 94 points. Read full story./.