☀️ Morning digest on July 15
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh underlined the need to pay special attention to removing "bottlenecks" on the real estate market while chairing an online conference on July 14 on measures to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable development of the property market.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)The conference was connected with the People's Committees of five centrally-run cities: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hai Phong, and Can Tho.
- The People’s Procuracy of Ho Chi Minh City detected and prosecuted 3,677 criminal cases in the first six months of this year, a decrease of 1,441 cases compared with the same period last year. However, the number of online frauds was up by 70 cases. Read full story
- Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The and Lao Minister of Public Works and Transport Viengsavath Siphandone held a working session in Hanoi on July 14, during which they discussed transport cooperation plans between the two countries in 2022 and the following years. Read full story
- Digital transformation is considered the key to helping businesses overcome the current difficult period, seize market opportunities and recover strongly, heard a seminar held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 14.
The seminar on challenges and opportunities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in digital transformation was co-organised by Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) – Ho Chi Minh City branch and WorkIT Joint Stock Company. Read full story
- US magazine Travel Leisure has made a list of 10 best restaurants in Vietnam based on votes by its readers.
A view of La Maison 1888 inside InterContinental Sun Peninsula Resort in Da Nang (Photo: https://vnexpress.net/)The southern hub Ho Chi Minh City has six representatives in the list, while the capital Hanoi and the central city of Da Nang each boasts two. Read full story
- The ancient Hoi An town in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam has found itself voted to the 20th place in a new global listing of 25 best cities chosen by readers of US magazine Travel Leisure.
Hoi An is an ideal place for culture explorers, food lovers and shoppers. (Photo: VNA)Readers ranked the cities based on factors such as the quality of hotels and restaurants, cultural heritage, attractions, cuisine, and COVID-19 protocols. Read full story./.