☀️ Morning digest on July 27
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a monthly Cabinet meeting on legislation in Hanoi on July 26, with four draft laws (amended) tabled for discussion.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received Lao Finance Minister Bounchom Ubonpaseuth in Hanoi on July 26, during which the host affirmed that Vietnam shares its happiness and difficulties with Laos.
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee will share its experience in people-to-people diplomacy with the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee and help the Lao side with the establishment of farmers' association, President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien pledged on July 26.
A search team from Military Zone 2 of Vietnam has repatriated more than 1,800 volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives while on duty in Laos, since its inception in late 1994. In the 2021-2022 dry season alone, the team brought home 20 sets of remains of martyrs, of whom eight have been identified.
With the Government of Vietnam committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, there is a shift in the country's priority in foreign investment attraction, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai on July 26.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment and the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam jointly held a conference in Hanoi on July 26 to gather opinions from international organisations and consultants on the draft national master planning for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.
The Enterprise Development Agency (EDA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is coordinating with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in accelerating digital transformation and building capacity for broader access to finance, heard a workshop on July 26.
A total of 29 social impact businesses (SIBs) will receive six-month coaching services and 100 million VND (4,278 USD) as seed funding to test and refine their creative models and realise their impact potential.
The Vietnam News Agency has joined hands with the Ho Chi Minh Cadre Academy (HCA) and VPBank Finance Company Limited to build a cultural space named after late President Ho Chi Minh and a playground for children in Nhuan Duc commune, Cu Chi district, Ho Chi Minh City.