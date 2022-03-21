☀️ Morning digest on March 21
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
- Within the framework of his official visit to Vietnam, Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob held a meeting in Hanoi on March 20 with representatives from three Vietnamese groups, namely Sovico, Hoa Binh Construction and Gami. Read full story
PM Pham Minh Chinh makes a field trip to Binh Phuoc province (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited Ma Da bridge area in Tan Loi commune of Dong Phu district, southern Binh Phuoc province, to study the construction of traffic routes connecting Binh Phuoc with Dong Nai province as well as other important traffic routes in the region and connecting to Cai Mep-Thi Vai seaport in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province and to Dong Nai’s Long Thanh airport. Read full story
- Officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers nationwide will have a total of seven days off during the two national holidays this April. As the commemoration of the Hung Kings, the legendary founder of Vietnam, on the 10th of the third lunar month falls on Sunday April 10, people will have another day off on the following Monday, April 11. Read full story
The lyric sheet of the song (Photo: VNA)- The official song for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) was revealed during a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 20 which honoured outstanding athletes and coaches of the country last year. The song, composed by renown composer Huy Tuan, is titled ‘Hay toa sang’ (Let’s shine). Read full story
Sports delegation of ASEAN countries tours Cam Pha stadium in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)- A sports delegation of ASEAN countries toured some competition venues for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 19, which will host seven out of 40 sports in the Games, including volleyball and women’s football. Read full story/.