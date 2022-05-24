Politics Nghe An, Laos’ Xiangkhouang work to grow ties The central province of Nghe An has taken a series of measures to comprehensively foster its relations with Laos’ Xiangkhouang province.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia boost defence ties Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang held a reception for visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Banh in Hanoi on May 23.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 23.