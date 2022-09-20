Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 19 hosted separate receptions in Hanoi for Ambassadors of the Netherlands, Hungary, Australia and Luxembourg as they came to present their credentials.



Receiving Dutch Ambassador Kees Van Baar, President Phuc thanked the Netherlands for providing Vietnam with 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang expressed their delight at the development of ties between the two Parties and countries during their phone talks on September 19.



PM Pham Minh Chinh at the talks (Photo: VNA)

Both sides vowed to realise common important perceptions reached during recent talks between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, toward bringing Vietnam – China ties to a new development period with higher political trust and more effective and practical cooperation.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a teleconference with heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad on September 19 to discuss promoting economic diplomacy in the service of national development.



The teleconference, the first of its kind, was linked with cities and provinces nationwide, and 94 Vietnamese embassies and representative agencies abroad. A month ago, the PM also chaired a similar event with representatives of Vietnam trade offices abroad.



- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, on behalf of the Vietnamese President, paid respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral held at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.



Guards carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II past her family as they arrive at Westminster Hall on September 14. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

He expressed the deepest condolences to the UK on the passing of the Queen when writing in the book of condolences on behalf of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Vietnam always appreciates the Queen's important support and contributions to strengthening the strategic partnership between Vietnam and the UK, Son wrote.



- Amid global concern over inflation and rising interest rates, Vietnam has emerged as a rare economic bright spot, boasting healthy GDP growth and an array of opportunities, according to a story published by Thailand-based Bangkok Post on September 19.



Vietnam, an emerging market with one of the highest growth rates in the world, has drawn significant investments from abroad, said the article, titled "Towering above the rest."



- Representatives of the administration of Brazil's Minas Gerais state invited Vietnamese firms to participate in the International Coffee Week from November 16-18 and the Security & Defence Exhibition slated for November in Belo Horizonte city.



They offered the invitation during a working session with Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa, who paid a working visit to the state from September 11-15.



- Myanmar Airways International (MAI) began operating the first flight from Yangon, Myanmar, to Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport on September 19.



Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, the Myanmar airline will run two return flights on Mondays and Fridays with a flight time of two hours./.