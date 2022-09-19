Politics PM holds phone talks with Chinese counterpart Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang expressed their delight at the development of ties between the two Parties and countries during their phone talks on September 19.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 19.

Politics Top legislator stresses importance of macro-economic stability at socio-economic forum National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue stressed the importance of maintaining macro-economic stability to strengthen the resilience of the economy while delivering a closing remark at the 2022 Socio-Economic Forum in Hanoi on September 18.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.