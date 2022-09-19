Vietnamese foreign minister attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, on behalf of the Vietnamese President, paid respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral held at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.
Guards carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II past her family as they arrive at Westminster Hall on September 14. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
He expressed the deepest condolences to the UK on the passing of the Queen when writing in the book of condolences on behalf of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Vietnam always appreciates the Queen’s important support and contributions to strengthening the strategic partnership between Vietnam and the UK, Son wrote.
Son also attended a reception for representatives from nations hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on September 18 night, and another reception hosted by British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly at Westminster Abbey right after the funeral.
During his trip to the UK, Son also met King Charles III, new Prime Minister Lizz Truss, and a number of her cabinet’s members.
Conveying Vietnamese Party, State and Government leaders’ condolences to the British King and members of the Royal Family as well as the Government and people of the UK over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the minister highly spoke of the Queen’s role in the UK’s prosperous development and international reputation today.
He expected the Royal Family and British Government will continue backing the development of the bilateral strategic partnership with Vietnam, given that the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year.
Son was among more than 2,000 guests, including 500 foreign heads of states, royal family members and officials representing nearly 200 countries and territories, attending the funeral./.