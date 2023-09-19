Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue will pay official visits to Bangladesh and Bulgaria from September 21-26.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue. (Photo: VNA)

The visits will be made at the invitations of Speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and President of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese NA's Committee for Foreign Affairs.



- Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received Vice President of the Cuban National Assembly (NA) of People’s Power Ana Maria Machado in Hanoi on September 18, calling for support from the Cuban leader for economic, trade, and investment ties to develop on par with political relations between the two nations.

Deputy PM Le Minh Khai (R) welcomes Vice President of the Cuba n National Assembly (NA) of People’s Power Ana Maria Machado at their meeting in Hanoi on September 18. (Photo: VNA)

Khai said that the visit by Machado, who has been in Vietnam to attend the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, demonstrates Cuba's support for Vietnam and helps strengthen the special traditional friendship between the two countries.



- The 16th ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) meeting, the 7th AMRI Plus Three meeting, and related senior officials meetings are scheduled to take place in the central city of Da Nang from September 20 to 23.



The events, hosted by Vietnam, will see nine other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) participate, Timor-Leste as an observer, and three partner countries – Japan, the Republic of Korea, and China, the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) told a press conference in Da Nang on September 18.



- Vietnam plays an important role in the supply chains of major sporting goods brands such as Adidas and Nike, which are taking actions to promote green and sustainable production in the country, heard a recent workshop held in Geneva, Switzerland.



The workshop, discussing the industry's actions towards a sustainable future, was organised by the World Federation of Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI) and the Vietnamese Delegation to Geneva within the framework of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Public Forum 2023 from September 12 to 17.



- Starbucks Vietnam celebrated its 10-year journey in the country with the grand opening of the 100th store in Lotte Mall West Lake in Hanoi on September 16.

Representatives cut the ribbon to inaugurate the store in Lotte Mall West Lake in Hanoi. (Photo: VNS/VNA)

In February 2013, Starbucks marked its footprint in Vietnam by opening its first store in Ho Chi Minh City. Since then, it has steadily expanded its presence and now operates in nine cities and provinces across the country.



- The northern port city of Hai Phong plans to develop a 20,000ha coastal economic zone (EZ) in its southern part, said the municipal EZ Management Board.



Spanning the districts of Do Son, Kien Thuy, An Lao, Tien Lang and Vinh Bao, this will be the second coastal EZ in the city after Dinh Vu-Cat Hai EZ, which was founded in 2008.



- The World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) will take place in Hanoi from September 19-21 under the theme of “Leadership in Action: Driving Safer and More Efficient Operations”.



The event, organised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and hosted by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, will bring together cutting-edge leaders, regulators and a large global community to address key topics related to aviation safety operations./.