☀️ Morning digest September 7
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
– Vietnam always attaches importance to cultural development, considering culture both a driving force and a goal for national development, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. During a reception in Hanoi on September 6 for UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, Chinh thanked UNESCO for cooperating with Vietnam in the areas of education, science, culture and information-communications.Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 6 extended his sympathy to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang over the losses of human lives and property due to the earthquake on September 5 in China. The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent condolences to Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.Read full story
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for Governor of Cambodia's Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng on September 6 in Hanoi. During the meeting, the Vietnamese legislator praised Cambodia's COVID-19 response and post-pandemic recovery, and congratulated the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) on its important victory in the commune/ward council elections for the fifth tenure held in June this year. Read full story
– A ceremony was held in Hanoi on September 6 to mark 35 years of the UNESCO Resolution 24C/18.65, which honours President Ho Chi Minh as a Hero of National Liberation and a Great Man of Culture of Vietnam.
The ceremony was held in both virtual and in-person forms, with the attendance of Politburo member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, visiting UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, along with delegates from Vietnamese ministries, agencies, organisations and foreign agencies and organisations in Vietnam.Read full story
– Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh has affirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s determination to actively respond to climate change and deliver on relevant international commitments. During a reception in Hanoi on August 6 for the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Anh spoke highly of Kerry’s dedication in various positions, contributing to strengthening bilateral all-around ties.Read full story
– A business dialogue between Vietnam and Russia took place in the Russian city of Vladivostok on September 6 within the framework of the ongoing 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). In his remarks delivered virtually, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said this is the first business dialogue between the two countries held as part of the EEF, with a large number of enterprises from both sides in attendance, reflecting Russia’s interest in stepping up ties with Vietnam. Read full story
– The Finance Ministry said on September 6 that Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded Vietnam’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Ba2 from Ba3 and changed the outlook to stable from positive.
The ministry said the upgrade to Ba2 reflects the assessment by Moody's that Vietnam's economy has growing strengths and greater resilience to external macroeconomic shocks that are indicative of improved policy effectiveness. Read full story
- The connection between the marine freight route between Vietnam and Vladivostok in Russia and a rail route from Vladivostok to Moscow was launched at a ceremony on September 6. The connection uses a digital security mechanism so customers and related agencies can track goods moving on the route in real time, and make it possible to implement customs clearance of goods even at the end point in Moscow.Read full story/.
