Society Vietnamese citizen among dead in Halloween stampede in RoK A Vietnamese citizen was confirmed to be among the people killed in a Halloween celebration stampede in Seoul on October 29 night, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Society VinGroup leader not in exit ban list: Spokesperson Chairman of VinGroup Pham Nhat Vuong is not in the list of people banned from traveling abroad, and the firm is operating normally, according to Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security.

Society Nearly 800 join “Race for Green Life” Nearly 800 runners, both professional and non-professional, joined a 5km race around the Hoan Kiem Lake in the very heart of Hanoi on October 30 morning.