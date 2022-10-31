Most modern labs in Mekong Delta inaugurated in Can Tho
The Can Tho University (CTU) in the Mekong Delta city of the same name on October 30 inaugurated a laboratory complex and a high-tech building, the most modern of their kinds in the region, using the official development assistance (ODA) from Japan.
A view of the high-tech building (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – The Can Tho University (CTU) in the Mekong Delta city of the same name on October 30 inaugurated a laboratory complex and a high-tech building, the most modern of their kinds in the region, using the official development assistance (ODA) from Japan.
The facilities are part of the CTU improvement project worth 12.3 million JPY (2.25 billion USD), with 10.45 million JPY being ODA, and the remainder from the university.
Apart from infrastructure construction, the project also targets human resources development, research projects, equipment and consultancy services.
At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)Covering 16,654 sq.m, the seven-storey laboratory complex was designed to accommodate 750 people, while the high-tech building, with five storeys and a total area of 25,713 sq.m, can house up to 1,000 people. They are well equipped to serve training, scientific research and learning purposes, thus providing high-quality personnel for national development.
Japanese Deputy Ambassador Watanabe Shige expressed his belief that the facilities will contribute to fulfilling the Vietnamese Government’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity by at least 30% by 2050, and addressing the country’s major issue such as food security and climate change./.