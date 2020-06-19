Business Vietnam-UK trade to benefit from EVFTA: Official Trade and investment relations between Vietnam and the UK are to benefit from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to Trade Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK Nguyen Canh Cuong.

Business Database launched to boost links in manufacturing, supporting industries A database of Vietnamese manufacturing and supporting industries was launched on June 19 with a view to helping enhance links between businesses, including between domestic and foreign concerns.

Business Vietnam’s renewable energy sector faces obstacles Vietnam’s energy sector is on the right track developing and using clean and renewable energy, but there are still obstacles ahead to ensure a greener power supply, experts said.