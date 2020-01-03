Business Transport sector makes significant progress in 2019 The transport and logistics sectors made significant progress last year, including a fall in traffic accidents, experts agreed during an online conference on January 2.

Business Export of main agricultural products down 5.3 percent in 2019 The combined export value of main agricultural products was estimated at 18.5 billion USD in 2019, down 5.3 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Plastics industry posts 7.2 percent increase in output in 2019 The plastics industry produced 8.89 million tonnes of products in 2019, up 7.2 percent from the previous year, and earned 17.58 billion USD in total revenues, it was reported at a conference held by the Vietnam Plastics Association on January 3.