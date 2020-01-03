MoT proposes getting funds for runway, taxiway repair
The surface of the runway with marks from aircraft wheels at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has proposed the government allocate the state budget or allow airport operators to use its revenue to repair runways and taxiways in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
In a report sent to the government, the MoT said Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat – the biggest international airports in the country – are under huge pressure due to high transportation demand.
The runway and taxiway systems of these two airports have been exploited beyond their designed capacity, resulting in cracks, breakage and subsidence, it said.
The ministry said the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has used its budget to repair the downgraded parts to ensure flight safety.
Early last year, the MoT proposed the government invest in upgrading runways and taxiways at the two airports. Three options had been chalked out, including using provisions made for medium-term public investments in the 2016-2020 period; using the ACV’s development fund; and using revenue collected from flight operations.
The ministry suggested that ten percent of the provision of medium-term public investment, which was equivalent to 4.2 trillion VND (180 million USD), should be used to upgrade runways and taxiways at the two airports.
In 2020, the ACV expects to serve 127 million passengers at 21 airports under its management.
Of these, international visitors are expected to exceed 46 million and domestic visitors 81 million.
The ACV said it will focus on investing in terminal T2 in Vinh and Cat Bi airports and Terminal T3 at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport, as well as expanding the domestic terminal at the latter.
It will invest in expanding the aprons at Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Cat Bi, Phu Bai and Noi Bai airports./.