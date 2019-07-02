A booth at the MTA Vietnam 2019. (Photo: VNA)



– The 17th International Precision Engineering, Machine Tools and Metalworking Exhibition and Conference (MTA Vietnam 2019) returned to Ho Chi Minh City on July 2, gathering more than 500 exhibitors from 22 countries and territories.The four-day event, organised by Informa Markets Vietnam at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), features a wide range of products including metal cutting, metalforming, metrology, cutting tools, ancillary and supporting equipment.With the aim to introduce new technologies to Vietnam, the “We are INDUSTRY 4.0 ready!” programme which displays innovative equipment and cost-effective ideas provided by the leading Industry 4.0 suppliers, is officially launched for the first time.MTA Vietnam has become an effective annual exhibition and promotion event for Vietnam’s industry and gained international prestige, according to Informa Markets general manager BT Tee.This year, over 80 percent of exhibitors are from foreign countries, 40 percent of them being small- and medium-size suppliers.The exhibition includes 14 international group pavilions from the United Kingdom, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and more. It is expected to be a good chance for Vietnamese firms to learn from international experience and seek business partnership and technological transfer.This year, Taiwan (China) runs the largest pavilion, showcasing latest smart machines and equipment, said Karen Pai, Deputy Executive Director of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). The “TAITRA Smart Machinery” seminar is also hosted to help Taiwanese businesses introduce their products and find ways to access Vietnamese market, she added.The MTA Vietnam 2018 drew 11,131 trade visitors from 32 countries and territories, an increase of 7.05 percent from the previous edition. - VNA