A mural featuring Vietnamese and French flowers has been painted in the Parisian suburb of Choisy-le-Roi to enhance the friendship between two countries.

With the theme “French - Vietnamese Spring”, the 40m long painting was created on a dyke of the Seine River, featuring various flowers with the background of a blue sky.

The inauguration ceremony was held with the attendance of Choisy-le-Roi Mayor Didier Guillaume, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyễn Thiệp as well as Vietnamese and French authorities and cultural managers.

The painting has contributed to tightening the friendship between France and Vietnam.-VNA