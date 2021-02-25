Myanmar asked to ensure safety for Vietnamese citizens
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam requests Myanmar’s authorised agencies to ensure safety for Vietnamese citizens living in Myanmar and protect the legitimate interests of Vietnamese enterprises operating in the country in accordance with the two countries’ agreements as well as international law and practices.
The statement was made by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang during the ministry’s regular press conference held virtually on February 25.
Hang cited information from Vietnamese representative offices in Myanmar as saying that Vietnamese companies in Myanmar still maintain their operations.
She also affirmed that over the past years, Vietnamese businesses have made positive and important contributions to socio-economic development in Myanmar as well as the Vietnam-Myanmar comprehensive cooperation partnership./.