Politics Countries’ leaders offer congratulations to Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong Leaders of many countries in the world have extended their congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong over his re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam in the 13th tenure.

Politics Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson: Vietnam appreciates WTO’s central role Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said as a responsible member of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Vietnam supports the open, transparent and rules-based multilateral system and appreciates the WTO’s central role.

Politics Leaders extends congratulations to Kuwait on National Day Top Vietnamese leaders on February 25 extended congratulations to Kuwaiti leaders on the country’s 60th National Day (February 25).

Politics Voters' confidence – important criteria for NA, People’s Council candidates Voters' confidence is an important measurement of eligibility during the selection of candidates for the upcoming elections of the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, according to Ngo Sach Thuc, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.