Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi confirms to run for November election as legislator
State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi on August 4 registered herself as a legislative candidate in this November general election.
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) arrives to perform her candidacy registration at at the Union Election Commission Office at Thanlyin township in Yangon, Myanmar, August 4, 2020. (Photo: EFE)
Suu Kyi, 75, met with a crowd of around 50 supporters on August 3 before submitting an application to run as a candidate for the general election scheduled for November 8.
The National League for Democracy (NLD) party led by Suu Kyi won a landslide victory in the 2015 general election, with more than 77 percent of seats in the parliament.
According to the Union Election Commission (UEC), 97 political parties have registered to take part in the 2020 general election./.