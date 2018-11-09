A container ship docking at Botahtaung Jetty in Yangon. (Source: Global New Light of Myanmar)

Myanmar has signed agreements on the promotion and protection of investment with 10 countries aimed at enhancing trust among investors and promoting business operation.The 10 countries are the Philippines, Vietnam, China, Japan, Laos, Thailand, India, Kuwait, Israel and the Republic of Korea, Xinhua quoted the official Global New Light of Myanmar on November 9.Moreover, the authorities are making negotiations with more countries and regions for signing the similar bilateral agreements such as China's Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Russia and Serbia.According to the figures from the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA), Myanmar has attracted a total of 5.718 billion USD foreign direct investment in the last FY 2017-2018.Official statistics revealed that foreign investment in Myanmar hit 77.222 billion USD from the end of 1988 to the end of August 2018, with China leading with 20.097 billion USD, Singapore with 19.644 billion USD, and Thailand with 11.092 billion USD.-VNA