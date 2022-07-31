World Malaysia’s exports reach record high in 2021 Malaysia’s foreign trade rose nearly 25% in 2021 to hit the 2 trillion RM (nearly 450 billion USD) mark for the first time after recording negative growth for two consecutive years, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

World Japan works to curb charges Vietnamese trainees pay to brokers Japan is creating a website that will allow Vietnamese to apply online for traineeships in the country, as it hopes to cut out unscrupulous brokers that charge exorbitant fees, reported Nikkei Asia.

World RoK to invest 6 billion USD in Indonesia’s new capital development Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that the Republic of Korea has agreed to support the development of the country's new capital (IKN) Nusantara with a total investment of 6.37 billion USD.