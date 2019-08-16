Scene of an attack in Shan state on August 15 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Rebel forces launched a series of attacks targeting military personnel at different locations in Myanmar’s Mandalay region and Shan State on August 15, killing and injuring at least 17 people, according to Xinhua news agency.One of the attacks was aimed at the town’s Defence Service Technology Academy in the garrison town of Pyin Oo Lwin, where military engineers are trained, the first time the centre has been hit.Other locations included a Gote Twin police outpost, a toll gate and a checkpoint for Narcotic Drugs and headquarters of a police battalion in Nawnghkio township.Photos published by local media showed damaged buildings and burned cars riddled with bullet holes.Three members of the Northern Alliance – Arakan Army (AA), Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) – have claimed responsibility for these attacks.The attacks came after the military's recent major drug seizures in Shan state and Rakhine state, according to a statement from the Myanmar Ministry of Information.-VNA