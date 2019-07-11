A police officer guards the seized drugs before disposal in Yangon, Myanmar (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar authorities seized nearly 17 kg of heroin worth 338.8 million MMK (225,800 USD) in Shan state, the country’s Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control said on July 11.



The seizure was made by the joint anti-narcotic police force in Lashio town on the night of July 9.



The heroin hidden in soap boxes was confiscated from a car carrying three people at a toll gate of the entrance to Lashio town.



Myanmar is said to be one the world’s biggest methamphetamine producers. The drugs are mostly produced in Shan state’s forests, then they are transported to neighbouring countries and other markets like Japan, the Republic of Korea and Australia.



At the end of March, Myanmar seized 1.7 tonnes of methamphetamine valued at nearly 30 million USD. The drug was concealed in a boat offshore the southern region.-VNA