This aerial view shows the flooding in Shwegyin township, Bago Ragion (Source: AFP)

- Floods across Myanmar have forced tens of thousands of people from their homes in recent weeks, according to local officials.Aerial images from Shwegyin township in eastern Bago region showed how the area had become a vast lake of water. Only rooftops of many houses along the Sittaung River could be seen.Emergency forces have been mobilised to bring people to dry areas. Many people sought to shelter in local pagodas.According to Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, Bago region, and Mon and Karen states are mostly affected by floods.There are currently over 30,000 people across the country displaced by floods, said local officials.-VNA