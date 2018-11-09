At the meeting (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 12th National Assembly approved the State budget projection for 2019, with an approval rate of 86.19, during its ongoing sixth session in Hanoi on November 9.



Accordingly, the total State budget collection will reach over 1.411 quadrillion VND (61.34 billion USD), while the total spending will hit more than 1.633 quadrillion VND, resulting in a deficit of 222 trillion VND, or 3.6 percent of the gross domestic product. The total State loans will top 425.2 trillion VND.



The legislature agreed to earmark 10.38 trillion VND to offset lower State and local budget collection and assist localities lacking funds to pay salaries – the value of which had already been stipulated in the 2017 State budget spending plans.



The Government was asked to review the funding of over 12.254 trillion VND for use during 2018.



As much as 138.5 trillion VND funded by the World Bank will be used for banking management and the modernisation project during the 2016-2020 period, while more than 79.8 billion VND in non-refundable official development assistance sourced from the Republic of Ireland’s Government will be allocated to a project on supporting especially disadvantaged communes.



Upwards of 8.2 billion VND will be provided for the northern province of Cao Bang and over 14.8 billion VND for Bac Kan province to support farming households.



Up to 70 billion VND in non-refundable aid from the Belgian Government will be used for a project on water resource management and urban development amidst climate change impact in the central province of Binh Thuan.



The legislature urged the Government to closely direct fiscal policy and combine it with monetary policies to develop production, stabilise the macro-economy, curb inflation, and promote economic growth.



The Cabinet was also required to step up its autonomy mechanism in public administration units, as well as renew the operation mechanism of State funds and the special financial mechanisms in several agencies in line with the Law on State Budget.



The basic monthly salary will be revised up from 1.39 million VND to 1.49 million VND, while pensions, social insurance entitlements, and subsidies to veteran revolutionaries will increase from July 1, 2019.



The Government will direct ministries, agencies, and localities to streamline personnel, restructure each sector’s budget, reduce overspending, and closely control the use of foreign and government-guaranteed loans to ensure they are within the limits of the legislature’s Resolution No.25/2016/QH14. –VNA