NA Chairman joins in Vietnam - China people’s friendship meeting
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a Vietnam - China people’s friendship meeting that also saw the presence of many intellectuals, scholars, researchers on Vietnam, and representatives of businesses and young people in Beijing on April 9.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (second from right) and a Chinese delegate at the people's friendship meeting in Beijing on April 9. (Photo: VNA)
President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son said that over the past years, VUFO and its member organisations have actively coordinated with the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), other people’s organisations, and localities of China to hold many meaningful activities helping educate people, particularly the young, on the two countries’ traditional friendship.
CPAFFC Chairman Yang Wanming described people’s friendship as an important foundation and uninterrupted momentum for relations between the two Parties and countries, noting that activities boosting friendship exchanges and cooperation have considerably contributed to connecting the two peoples and developing bilateral ties.
At the event, participants expressed their hope that people-to-people exchanges will be further promoted to reinforce the social foundation for building a Vietnam - China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.
Highlighting the time-tested bilateral friendship, Chairman Hue, who is paying an official visit to China, said the countries’ solidarity and “comradeship plus brotherhood” have become a precious common asset of the two Parties, States, and peoples that need to be unceasingly treasured, nurtured, and passed down to future generations.
Vietnam always keeps in mind the wholehearted assistance from the Chinese Party, State, and people for its struggle for national independence in the past and national development at present, he stated, voicing his delight at the growth of bilateral ties in recent years, including many successful diplomatic activities such as the historic visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in 2022 and the trip to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in 2023.
The top legislator underlined that one of the most important cooperation orientations in the countries’ relations is to consolidate a more solid social foundation. He appreciated the sentiment and significant contributions by Vietnamese and Chinese people.
He asked the NA of Vietnam, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and VUFO to join hands with the National People’s Congress of China, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the CPAFFC, and people’s organisations of China to press on with friendship exchanges, especially those between young people, and step up communications about the Vietnam - China friendship along with each country’s reform and door-opening achievements, thereby consolidating the social foundation and promoting people’s consensus for developing the countries’ friendship./.