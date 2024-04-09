Politics Friendship parliamentarians groups of Vietnam, China pledge close cooperation The Vietnam-China Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the China-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China held a working session on April 9 in Beijing within the framework of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to China.

Politics Fronts of Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam reinforce cooperation The Presidents of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM), the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC), and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) gathered at their 5th conference in Vientiane on April 9.

Politics Vietnamese mission in Geneva congratulates Lao counterpart on traditional festival The Permanent Mission of Vietnam in Geneva on April 8 came to congratulate the Lao Permanent Mission on the traditional festival Bunpimay of Laos.

Politics Economic committees of Vietnamese, Chinese legislatures exchange information, experience Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh on April 9 met with Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) Zhong Shan in Beijing within the framework of the official visit to China by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.