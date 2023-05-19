NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met former leaders of the southernmost province of Ca Mau in Hanoi on May 19.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Hue hailed Ca Mau for achieving and exceeding 18 out of the 19 targets for socio-economic development, with nearly 60% of the communes meeting the criteria for new-style rural area building. In the first four months of this year, its gross regional domestic product grew by 9.9%, which is approximately three times higher than the national average.

Hue attributed that to the solidarity, support, and encouragement of generations of leaders.

In the immediate future, he suggested the province promptly submit the provincial planning for approval, review land use according to the Prime Minister's guidance to make appropriate recommendations and follow the Politburo’s Resolution on orientations to socio-economic development, ensuring national defence and security in the Mekong Delta until 2030, with a vision towards 2045.

The National Assembly and Government always pay attention to strengthening transportation capacity in the region, including promoting waterway transportation, he said.

Former officials expressed their wishes for the State's support to help Ca Mau to overcome difficulties and challenges, particularly those hurting its socio-economic development. They emphasised the need for increased assistance in building and improving infrastructure in Ca Mau./.