Politics Minister elaborates on priorities for Vietnam’s diplomatic sector Vietnam’s diplomatic sector will carry forward its pioneering role in maintaining peace and stability and mobilising resources to spur national development and improve the country’s prestige and position, the new Foreign Minister, Bui Thanh Son, has said.

Politics Vietnam values all-rounded cooperation with Poland: FM Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to foster cooperation across all fields with Poland during a phone talks with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on April 20.

Politics Party leader extends sympathy to Cambodia over pandemic resurgence Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of sympathy to Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President and Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen over the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends Boao Forum for Asia State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised achievements of the Boao Forum for Asia over the past two decades in his video speech at the opening ceremony of the event held in Boao city of China’s Hainan province on April 20.