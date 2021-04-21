NA Chairman receives more congratulations from foreign leaders
Parliamentary leaders of foreign countries continued to cable letters of congratulations to National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as the top leader of the Vietnamese legislature.
NA Chairman takes the oath of office. (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Hue received congratulations from Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Travor Mallard, Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Anu Vehvilainen, Turkey's Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, and Kuroiwa Yuji, Governor of Kanagawa prefecture of Japan./.