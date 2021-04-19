Politics Listing of candidates for upcoming elections being sped up As of April 18, a third consultative conference had been held at local and central levels to select eligible candidates for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and member of People’s Councils for 2021-2026.

Politics Infographic Major economic development targets by 2030 The positive achievements in socio-economic development in 2020 amid the prevalence of COVID-19 have offered Vietnam a further premise for the successful realisation of its socio-economic development targets this year.

Politics Leader asks for better performance by Theoretical Council ​ Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on April 17 requested the Party Central Committee’s Theoretical Council to further improve both reality analysis and theoretical research on the basis of the Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s ideology so as to fulfill assigned tasks.

Politics Dak Lak intensifies election preparations in ethnic minority areas Dak Lak is a big Central Highlands province with a large number of ethnic minorities. To ensure democracy and success in the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 tenure, the province has proactively promoted the dissemination of information in remote and ethnic minority areas.