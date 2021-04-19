NA Judicial Committee asked to promote core role in NA operations
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has requested that the NA Committee for Judicial Affairs continue promoting its core role in the legislature’s activities, while chairing a working session with standing members of the committee on April 19.
This was the first working session between the top legislator and the committee after Hue was elected as chairman of the 14th legislature at the 11th sitting.
Participants pinpointed problems in the committee’s operation and made proposals relating to the organisation and structure of the committee, judicial reform, and the mobilization of experts in participating in the committee’s activities.
NA Chairman Hue stressed that the quality and efficiency of the NA’s activities rely on many factors and are measured by the quality and effectiveness of its committees’ operations.
He therefore asked the judicial committee to make plans for continuing to reform and increase the quality and efficiency of its operations.
The committee must remain ready to work with the Party Delegation to the NA in building a draft resolution on continuing to perfect the law-ruled socialist State for submission to the Party Central Committee, and to raise the efficiency of coordination between the NA, its Standing Committee and the Party Delegation to the NA with judicial agencies./.