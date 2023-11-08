NA Chairman thanks Belgian Chamber of Representatives for resolution supporting AO victims
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a thank-you letter to President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives Eliane Tillieux as the chamber on October 5 passed a resolution in support of the Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims in Vietnam, with absolute approval votes.
In the letter, Hue expressed his joy and emotion at the approval, highlighting that the resolution is important and meaningful to Vietnam as it can help increase the international community’s awareness of the AO disaster in Vietnam, thus further supporting the country to tackle the war consequences.
The NA Chairman emphasised that the Belgian Chamber of Representatives is the first parliament in the world to pass such a resolution in support of the AO/dioxin victims, which creates a great resonance, affirming Belgium's role in the international arena and spreading a positive message to parliaments around the world.
The adoption of the resolution by the Belgian Chamber of Representatives is a historic milestone, affirming the good cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Belgium in the context of the two countries celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year, he noted.
On behalf of the NA of Vietnam and personally, Chairman Hue respectfully extended the most sincere thanks to President Eliane Tillieux and Belgian parliamentarians for their adoption of the resolution as well as positive contributions to promoting the development of Vietnam - Belgium relations.
On this occasion, he invited Eliane Tillieux and a delegation of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives to visit Vietnam./.