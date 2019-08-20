Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) and President of the Cuban Committee for the Defence of the Revolution Carlos Rafael Miranda Martinez (Photo: VNA)

– Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan expressed her admiration at the will and resilience of Cuban people in protecting revolutionary accomplishments while receiving President of the Cuban Committee for the Defence of the Revolution Carlos Rafael Miranda Martinez in Hanoi on August 20.She said despite economic difficulties, Cuba has gained remarkable achievements in culture, education and health care.While congratulating Cuba on its socio-economic development achievements, Ngan said she was glad that the brotherhood, comprehensive cooperation, and mutual trust between the two countries’ Parties, States, parliaments and peoples have been continuously reinforced and developed in all fields.The Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach great importance to the valuable support of the Cuban counterparts in the past as well as at present.Vietnam is always a faithful comrade, friend and brother standing side by side with Cuba, the top legislator said.The Cuban official expressed his pleasure at the success of the earlier talks with President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man during his working visit to Vietnam, describing this as a practical activity to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties in 2020 (December 2).Chairwoman Ngan welcomed the outcomes of the talks and said the National Assembly of Vietnam is willing to send delegations to visit and work in Cuba to exchange and learn experience, contributing to reinforcing the bilateral friendship and solidarity over the past 60 years.-VNA