NA Chairwoman meets ethnic minorities delegates
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met delegates to the second National Congress of Vietnamese Ethnic Minorities in Hanoi on December 3. Standing Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong was also at the meeting.
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan during the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Standing Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong meets delegates (Photo: VNA)
Earlier the same day, delegates to the second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minorities visit President Ho Chi Minh relic site at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi.(Photo: VNA)
Delegates visit President Ho Chi Minh relic site at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)