National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) receives Chairman of Sunwah group Jonathan Choi in Nan Jing city, China's Jiangsu province, on July 8 (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan stated that good political and diplomatic relations will pave the way for economic and investment cooperation to thrive at her receptions for some Chinese groups in Nan Jing city, Jiangsu province, China on July 8.Chairwoman Ngan is currently in China for an official visit at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Li Zhanshu.The receptions saw the attendance of Chairman of Sunwah group Dr. Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Tien Ying Company in Vietnam Cao Debiao and the founder of China Pacific Construction Group Yan Jiehe.Ngan affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to the diplomatic policy to China.The two countries’ economic ties have had positive changes over the past years, with two-way trade currently hitting over 100 billion USD.China is the largest trade and tourism partner of Vietnam while Vietnam retains its role as the biggest trade partner of China in ASEAN.Ngan told her guests that her visit looks to enhance multi-dimensional relations between the two countries, including trade and investment.She spoke highly of Chinese companies’ participation in cultural and educational activities besides their business operations in Vietnam.Vietnam is paying heed to green and sustainable development and economic growth with environmental protection, and always welcomes and provides optimal conditions for foreign investors to do business in the country, she said.-VNA