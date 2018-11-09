National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) and President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Mario Diaz Canel Bermudez (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 9 stated that Vietnam always treasures the development of special friendship, solidarity and cooperation with Cuba.



During a reception in Hanoi for President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Mario Diaz Canel Bermudez, the top legislator congratulated Cuba on the success of the election of its ninth National Assembly, believing that the new leadership will continue effectively implementing the policy worked out by the Communist Party of Cuba (seventh tenure) in July 2016, including successfully building the new Constitution.



She affirmed that the Vietnamese legislature and people always support the revolutionary cause of fraternal Cuban people.



Bermudez, for his part, stated that Cuba highly values traditional bilateral friendship which was founded by Presidents Fidel and Ho Chi Minh, and generations of leaders and peoples of the two countries.



He wished that the two legislatures would share experience and work closely together at international parliamentary forums.-VNA