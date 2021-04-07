Politics Mexican newspapers highlight election of top Vietnamese leaders El Universal and Voces del Periodista e-newspapers of Mexico have recently run an article on the elections of high-ranking leaders in Vietnam.

Politics South African newswire highlights Vietnam’s new leadership “The Diplomatic Society” newswire of South Africa on April 6 carried an article on the newly-elected leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State.

Politics Int’l workshop spotlights Vietnam’s role in Asia-Europe partnership International experts and scholars highly have valued Vietnam’s role and its contributions to connecting the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with partner countries and regional organisations.

Politics Vietnam suggests cooperation with US in COVID-19 vaccine production Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc held phone talks with Ami Bera, a Democratic congressman representing California and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation at the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on April 5.