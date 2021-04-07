NA Committees have new Chairpersons
The National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution on the election of chairpersons of a number of NA Committees on April 7, with approval of all 463 deputies present at the session.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (third, left) and newly-elected Chairmen of the three NA Committees, NA Secretary General and State Auditor General. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution on the election of chairpersons of a number of NA Committees on April 7, with approval of all 463 deputies present at the session.
According to the resolution, Nguyen Dac Vinh, member of the Party Central Committee and member of the NA Standing Committee, was elected as Chairman of the 14th NA’s Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents.
Le Quang Huy, member of the Party Central Committee and member of the NA Standing Committee, has become new Chairman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment.
Meanwhile, Vu Hai Ha, member of the Party Central Committee and member of the NA Standing Committee, will hold the post of Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations.
The resolution took effect as soon as it won the approval of the legislature.
Also at the session, Bui Van Cuong, member of the Party Central Committee and member of the NA Standing Committee, was elected Secretary General of the 14th legislature.
A resolution on his election won approval votes of all 465 deputies present at the working session or 96.88 percent of total NA deputies, and came into force right after that.
Tran Sy Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the NA Office, has become new State Auditor General after a resolution on his election gained approval votes of all 462 participating deputies.
During the morning working session, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh submitted a proposal on the relief of a number of Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers and Government members.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, who is also Chairman of the National Election Council, presented proposals on relieving several Vice Chairpersons and members of the NEC.
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc also proposed the relief of a number of members of the Council on National Defence and Security.
The proposals were then discussed in groups, with discussion outcomes to be presented in the afternoon./.