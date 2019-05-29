At the session (Source: VNA)

– Legislators looked into several proposals and reports on May 29 morning during the eighth working day of the 14th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing seventh session.Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Finance and Budget presented a proposal and an evaluation report on the allocation of standby capital sourced from the state budget and 10 trillion VND (430 million USD) from the adjustment in capital for major national projects included in the 2016-2020 mid-term public investment plan.Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh delivered another proposal regarding Vietnam’s participation in the International Labour Organisation’s Convention on the application of principles of the right to organise and bargain collectively.Lawmakers also heard a report on the convention presented by Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung and an evaluation report on Vietnam’s joining the convention by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Affairs Nguyen Van Giau.They then scrutinised a proposal and a report on the draft revised Labour Code by Dung and Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh.NA deputies offered opinions on contentious contents of the draft amended Law on the Execution of Civil Judgments.During the morning’s group discussions, they exchanged views on the application and use of standby capital for the mid-term public investment plan for 2016-2020.In the afternoon, they continued to work in groups to debate Vietnam’s joining of Convention No.98 and the draft revised Labour Code.The deputies are expected to engage in a plenary session on May 30 to give further opinions on the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and state budget in 2018 and the first months of 2019, along with the state budget balance in 2017.The working session will be broadcast live on the Vietnam Television, the NA’s TV channel, and the Radio Voice of Vietnam radio. –VNA