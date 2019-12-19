NA leader hails contributions of Catholics solidarity committee
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has acknowledged the contributions made by the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics to national development.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) and Chairman of the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics Tran Xuan Manh (Source: VNA)
Visiting the committee’s central office in Hanoi on December 19 to extend Christmas greetings, the NA leader stressed that the committee has always followed the direction set by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam “Living the Gospel amidst the nation in order to serve the happiness of fellow countrymen,” and the teaching of the Pope that “to be a good Christian is to be a good citizen.”
The committee has encouraged Catholics to adhere to the Party’s policies and the State’s laws, actively participate in patriotic emulation campaign, and engage in economic development and poverty reduction, charity, study encouragement, environmental protection and climate change adaptation, Ngan said.
She took the occasion to reiterate the Party and State’s consistent policy of respecting and ensuring the right to religious and belief freedom of all people, and facilitating religious activities in accordance with the Constitution and laws.
The NA Chairwoman asked the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics to continue reforming its working methods and better perform its role as the bridge connecting the Party and the administration with Catholic dignitaries and followers.
She called on every Catholic to uphold the spirit of solidarity and join the nation in working towards the target of building a prosperous and civilized Vietnam.
Chairman of the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics Tran Xuan Manh thanked the Party and the State for supporting the committee in performing its tasks. He affirmed that the committee will continue to encourage Catholics to follow the Pope’s teaching to be good citizens./.