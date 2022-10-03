Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Cuban PM wraps up visit to Vietnam Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz left Ho Chi Minh City on October 2 afternoon, concluding his official visit to Vietnam since September 28.

Politics NA Chairman congratulates Binh Phuoc on achievements National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue congratulated the southern province of Binh Phuoc on its socio-economic achievements, during his working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on October 1.

Politics Plenty of room for Cuba-HCM City relations to thrive: Official There is plenty of room for cooperation between Cuba and Ho Chi Minh City, particularly in the fields they are both strong in or of mutual interest, to develop further, said Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on October 1.