NA leader requires accelerating ground clearance for Long Thanh airport project
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has urged the southern province of Dong Nai to continue to cooperate with the management board of Long Thanh International Airport project and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to accelerate ground clearance work so that construction of the project can start as scheduled.
Inspecting the progress of the airport project on October 2, the top legislator lauded the province’s performance in building the Loc An-Binh Son resettlement areas, requesting the locality to ensure that the living conditions in the area is equal to or higher than that in the old one.
He underlined that the Long Thanh project has seen a slow progress as it has so far spanned through three NA tenures. However, the NA Chairman noted that recently, under the direction of the Government and the direct management of Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, the project has been sped up.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the working session (Photo: VNA)As scheduled, in the first phase, one runway and one passenger terminal of Long Thanh International Airport will be put into operation by 2025, enabling the airport to welcome 25 million passengers and handle 1.2 million tonnes of cargo per year. This means there are only three years left to complete the plan, he noted, stressing the need to take drastic actions to ensure the progress of the project.
He asked Dong Nai to report all difficulties and obstacles facing the implementation of the project to the NA Standing Committee to seek timely solutions.
The top legislator assigned the NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office to organise a working session to find solutions to the difficulties, highlighting that the NA always accompany the Government and localities during this important project.
He requested the ACV to select contractors with full financial capacity and experience to construct the project, ensuring openness and transparency during the process.
NA leader Vuong Dinh Hue visits Loc An-Binh Son resettlement areas (Photo: VNA)Earlier the same day, NA Chairman Hue, along with Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, also inspected the Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway project, which has been completed by 79.65%, slower than the schedule.
The NA Standing Committee has approved a plan to allocate 30.22 trillion VND (1.26 billion USD) from the middle-term public investment plan to the Ministry of Construct to implement the project.
He also visited the resettlement area at the Loc An and Binh Son communes, Long Thanh district for those who have to move to give space for the project./.