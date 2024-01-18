Politics ☀ Morning digest January 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM speaks at discussion on ASEAN at WEF Davos 2024 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a discussion on ASEAN as a main speaker in the framework of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17 (local time).

Politics Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with EU: legislator Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 17 for Bernd Lange, Chairman of the European Parliament (EP)'s Committee on International Trade, during which the legislator affirmed that Vietnam always wishes to enhance its partnership and comprehensive cooperation with the European Union (EU).

Politics Congratulations extended to King of Denmark over coronation President Vo Van Thuong and Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan have sent messages of congratulations to King Frederik X of Denmark on his coronation on January 14.