Politics Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat Vietnam is ready to join other UN member states and sides involved in fighting terrorism and organised crime for peace and stability regionally and globally, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

Politics Flag raising ceremony celebrates ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary On the morning of August 7, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs solemnly held a flag raising ceremony to mark the 53rd founding anniversary ASEAN and 25 years of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

Politics Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu passes away Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Le Kha Phieu passed away in Hanoi on August 7 morning.

Politics ASEAN contributes to peace, stability of world and region During its 53 years of constant development, ASEAN has been affirming its position in the region and the world. On the occasion of the Association’s founding anniversary (August 8), Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi has granted an interview to Vietnam News Agency on the development of ASEAN as well as Vietnam’s contributions to the bloc during its term as ASEAN’s rotating chair in 2020.