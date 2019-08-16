NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)

– The National Assembly Standing Committee concluded its 36th session in Hanoi on August 16 under the Chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.In her closing remarks, the top legislator said during the week-long meeting, the committee completed the working agenda, including thematic supervision and a question and answer session.She asked the Government, the Council for Ethnic Affairs and other committees of the NA, and relevant agencies to promptly perform their tasks based on conclusions of the NA Standing Committee, with special attention paid to contents to be submitted to the NA’s eighth sitting.Ngan also urged Cabinet members and head of sectors to carry forwards the outcomes of the implementation of resolutions on thematic supervision, and swiftly take synchronous and effective measures to deal with limitations.Work piles up ahead of the 37th session of the NA Standing Committee, which is scheduled to take place for two weeks in September, she said, calling for greater efforts to prepare for the meeting.Bills that are set to be submitted to the NA’s eighth meeting must be scrutinised by the NA Standing Committee at the 37th session, especially supplemented draft laws, she noted.-VNA