NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the closing session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up its 8th session in Hanoi on February 17.



NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said during the session, the committee looked into the amendment of two draft laws - the Law on Mobile Police and another revising and supplementing some articles of the Law on Intellectual Property.

The top legislator ordered agencies in charge of submitting and verifying to closely coordinate so as to improve the quality of these draft laws before they are submitted to the parliament for approval, and urgently prepare relevant documents for discussion at the upcoming meeting of full-time NA deputies.



The committee agreed with the Government's proposal to add the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended) to the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2022, and submit it to the legislature for comments.



Regarding supervision, the committee reviewed a report on initial results of the implementation of policies and laws on the planning work since the Law on Planning came into force, and gave opinions on the selection of ministries, sectors and localities serving the supervision work in the coming time.



At the session, it also considered the legislature's report on the people's aspirations work in January.



The committee passed its draft resolution on the establishment of wards of Pho Yen township and Pho Yen city in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.



It also mulled over and commented on the draft resolution on functions and tasks of the board for deputies' affairs, and another on amending the working regulations of the NA Standing Committee./.