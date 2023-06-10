NA to discuss amended law on credit organisations
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at a working day of the 15th NA's fifth session (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputies of the National Assembly are scheduled to discuss in group the law on personal identification and the amended law on telecommunication on June 10 morning
According to the compilation board, the building of the former is needed to ease difficulties and untangle the knots in the implementation of the 2014 citizens’ ID law. It is also in service of the completion of administrative procedures, the provision of online services, the socio-economic development, and others.
The draft includes seven chapters and 46 articles.
In the afternoon, they will hold a plenary discussion on the amended law on credit organisations which was discussed in group on June 5 afternoon.
The 13-chapter, 195-article draft regulates the establishment, organisation, operation, special control, re-organisation, dissolution and bankruptcy of credit organisations; the establishment, organisation and operation of branches of foreign banks, representative office of foreign credit organisations, and other foreign organisations operating in the banking sector; and the settlement of bad debts./.