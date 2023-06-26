Videos Government leaders of Vietnam, China hold talks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is in Beijing for an official visit to China and for attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian naval academies strengthen cooperation The Vietnam Naval Academy(VNNA) and the Royal Cambodian Navy Academy on June 26 signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing twinning relationship in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Victory over US’s naval blockage 50 years ago spotlighted The historical meaning of the victory in countering the US’s naval blockade using torpedoes, mines and magnetic bombs in the north 50 years ago (June 27, 1973-2023) and lessons from the victory were spotlighted at a conference held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on June 26.