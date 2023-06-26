NA Vice Chairman meets Hau Giang voters following legislature’s fifth session
Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and a delegation of deputies from Hau Giang province met voters in Vi Thuy district following the 15th legislature's fifth session on June 26.
NA Permanent Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)Hau Giang (VNA) – Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and a delegation of deputies from Hau Giang province met voters in Vi Thuy district following the 15th legislature's fifth session on June 26.
After being updated on the outcomes of the session, voters offered suggestions such as increasing support for policy beneficiary families, individuals with meritorious services and their successors, considering the lengthening of duration between two textbook revisions, more investment and attention to tapping local waterway potential, and ensuring sustainable rice production.
Speaking at the event, Man hailed Hau Giang for achieving a growth of 12.6% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP), the highest in the country.
As of early 2023, the province recorded 9,736 poor and 7,426 near-poor households, accounting for 4.84% and 3.69%, respectively. It has adopted various policies and programmes to reduce poverty, such as preferential credit, health care and vocational training support, housing assistance, electricity bill subsidy and New Year Tet gifts for the poor, along with the National Target Programme for Sustainable Poverty Reduction.
He asked the province and Vi Thuy district in particular to continue building clean and beautiful rural areas, improving the quality of life for local residents while improving health care system.
Hau Giang should step up widespread adoption of information technology, including utilising digital solutions in both production and administrative procedures, he said, adding that the province must also build synchronous bridge, road and waterway infrastructure while developing agriculture with outstanding technological applications, aiming to earn a leading position in the Mekong Delta and the country.
Le Thi Thanh Lam, deputy head of the delegation of Hau Giang deputies, also agreed with voters’ proposal to establish agricultural cooperatives to provide farmers with better and stable access to markets, thus protecting them from exploitative practices such as price manipulation and unfair trading by middlemen./.