NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and National Coordinator of the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 17 for a delegation from the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) led by its National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo.

Affirming that Vietnam always closely follows Cuba’s situation, Man expressed his sympathy with difficulties and challenges that the fraternal Cuban people are facing. He firmly believed that under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), the fraternal Cuban people will soon overcome the difficulties, maintain political and social stability, and continue with socio-economic update model that has achieved significant results over the past years.

He spoke highly of the joint effective and practical activities between the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the CDR, contributing to strengthening traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cuba via the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for the 2012-2022 period and the cooperation agreement for 2023-2028 signed on May 16. He asked the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the CDR to effectively realise the signed agreements.

Nordelo, who is also a member of the Cuban Council of State, said the specific and practical achievements during his working visit will contribute to further tightening the special traditional friendship, fraternal solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and mutual trust between the two Parties, States and people of Cuba and Vietnam.

He said the Cuban people greatly admire achievements made by Vietnam in the process of national construction and development. The two sides could learn from each other in various fields.

The Cuban official believed that the signed agreements between the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the CDR will be realised effectively./.