Vietnamese Party official receives Cuban guests
Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception for a high-ranking delegation from the Committee for the Defence of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) led its Chairman Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo in Hanoi on May 17.
During the reception, Mai expressed her joy at the fruitful development of the special solidarity and friendship between the two Parties, States and peoples, saying that the relationship is a valuable common property that needs to be preserved and constantly developed.
She affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always stand side by side and wish to further tighten the special solidarity and friendship with their Cuban counterparts, towards further strengthening the bilateral relations in the time to come.
Mai affirmed the support of the Party and the State of Vietnam for Cuba in the process of updating the socio-economic development model, expressing the belief the Cuban people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, will continue to make efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges, thus protecting the revolutionary achievements and realising the goal of socialism in the Latin American nation.
Mai also appreciated the traditional friendship between the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the CDR, suggesting the two sides work closely to effectively implement their cooperation agreement for the 2023 - 2028 period, thus contributing to tightening and deepening the friendship and cooperation between the two organizations, and the Cuba - Vietnam special friendship relationship in general.
For his part, Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, briefed on the current situation in Cuba and the CDR, affirming the admiration of the Cuban people at the resilient example of Vietnamese people in the past struggle for national liberation and the national development at present.
He said he believes that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the Vietnamese people will achieve many greater achievements, for further development in the future./.