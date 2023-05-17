Politics Deputy PM receives Australia's Special Envoy for Southeast Asia Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 17 for Nicholas Moore, Australia's Special Envoy for Southeast Asia, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 13th Party Central Committee concludes mid-term meeting The 13th Party Central Committee wrapped up the mid-term meeting on May 17 morning after two and a half days of working.