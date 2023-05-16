Politics Vietnam-Thailand deal on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters approved President Vo Van Thuong has signed a decision approving the agreement on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters between Vietnam and Thailand.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh to attend expanded G7 Summit in Japan Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to the expanded summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and pay a working visit to Japan from May 19 to 21.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hanoi leader receives Federation of Cuban Women head Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung hosted Teresa María Amarelle Boúe, a member of the Council of State of Cuba and Secretary General of the Federation of Cuban Women in the city on May 16.