NA Vice Chairwoman receives Cuban Justice Minister
Permanent National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (R) and Cuban Justice Minister Oscar Manuel Silveira Martinez (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong hosted a delegation of the Cuban Ministry of Justice led by Minister Oscar Manuel Silveira Martinez in Hanoi on December 12.
The NA Vice Chairwoman highlighted the significance of bilateral ties between the two countries’ legislative, executive and judicial agencies, and localities, including active and effective coordination between the two justice ministries in lawmaking and judicial matters over the past years.
Phong expressed her delight at the signing of a cooperation programme for the 2020 – 2021 period between the two justice ministries during the Cuban minister’s visit, believing that it will continue laying a legal foundation for the two justice ministries and local justice agencies to offer mutual support and deal with issues of shared concern.
The Party, State and people of Vietnam will do their best to preserve the traditional solidarity with Cuba for the interest of the two countries’ people and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the world, she said.
The Cuban justice minister, for his part, expressed his delight at paying the first working trip to Vietnam.
He said the Party, State and people of Cuba always treasure the support provided by the Party, State and people of Vietnam during Cuba’s past revolutionary war and the national development at present./.
